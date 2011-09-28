Orbotech expands into new industry

Orbotech's subsidiary, Orbograph has acquired the assets of Correct Claims Now LLC, a privately held company that provides services in the field of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management.

Financial terms of this transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Amichai Steimberg, Chief Operating Officer of Orbotech Ltd., said: “This acquisition by Orbograph is consistent with our company’s inorganic growth strategy. It leverages Orbograph’s core expertise, technologies and customer base. We look forward to Orbograph realizing the full business potential of this large, evolving industry.”