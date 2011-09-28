New Sales Manager joins Escatec

Escatec has recruited Stefano Losa as Sales Manager for Escatec Switzerland. He will be responsible for managing the team of Key Account Executives that supports the existing customer base in Switzerland as well as driving the development of new business.

“I am really excited about working for Escatec,” explained Stefano Losa. “Their business model of having R&D, production and sales all together in one unit ensures that everyone works together in order to provide outstanding service for customers. It is important to have your finger on the pulse and be aware of everything that is going on from innovative new production techniques through to changes in lead times of components. Customers come to Escatec for their contract manufacturing needs because they know that we differentiate ourselves by providing exceptional quality and customer care at a competitive price.”



“As companies increasingly outsource non-core competencies such as R&D and prototype design, they are looking for partners that they can rely on as their company reputations rest on these being done to the highest possible standards,” added Gerhard Klauser, General Manager at Escatec Switzerland. “Stefano and his team will play a vital role in maintaining and enhancing our relationships with customers to deliver the quality of service and exceptional customer support that we are famous for, and that will enable us to continue to grow our business.”