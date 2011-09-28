Electronics Production | September 28, 2011
New Sales Manager joins Escatec
Escatec has recruited Stefano Losa as Sales Manager for Escatec Switzerland. He will be responsible for managing the team of Key Account Executives that supports the existing customer base in Switzerland as well as driving the development of new business.
“I am really excited about working for Escatec,” explained Stefano Losa. “Their business model of having R&D, production and sales all together in one unit ensures that everyone works together in order to provide outstanding service for customers. It is important to have your finger on the pulse and be aware of everything that is going on from innovative new production techniques through to changes in lead times of components. Customers come to Escatec for their contract manufacturing needs because they know that we differentiate ourselves by providing exceptional quality and customer care at a competitive price.”
“As companies increasingly outsource non-core competencies such as R&D and prototype design, they are looking for partners that they can rely on as their company reputations rest on these being done to the highest possible standards,” added Gerhard Klauser, General Manager at Escatec Switzerland. “Stefano and his team will play a vital role in maintaining and enhancing our relationships with customers to deliver the quality of service and exceptional customer support that we are famous for, and that will enable us to continue to grow our business.”
“As companies increasingly outsource non-core competencies such as R&D and prototype design, they are looking for partners that they can rely on as their company reputations rest on these being done to the highest possible standards,” added Gerhard Klauser, General Manager at Escatec Switzerland. “Stefano and his team will play a vital role in maintaining and enhancing our relationships with customers to deliver the quality of service and exceptional customer support that we are famous for, and that will enable us to continue to grow our business.”
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments