Flextronics & Microsoft team for Brazil

EMS-provider Flextronics is to manufacturer Xbox 360 for the Brazilian market in its manufacturing location Manaus.

With it, the Xbox 360 price tag will be reduced by 40%. Microsoft teamed up with long time manufacturing partner Flextronics for the manufacturing of games consoles in the Manaus Free Zone. (Flextronics currently manufactured the Xbox 360 in China). The new manufacturing operation in Brazil is said to - initially - produce 17'000 units per week and is ready to triple the volume if market demand requires further ramp up.



"We are extremely honored to announce the expansion of our manufacturing partnership with Microsoft", said Flávio Magalhães, VP, GM Flextronics Brasil.