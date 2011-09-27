The Evertiq Convention is fast approaching

The Evertiq Convention, called TEC2011 by insiders, will take place on October 14, 2011 in Lund (Sweden). The venue will be teeming with well-known figures of the Scandinavian electronics industry: PCB, EMS, OEM and component manufacturers alike.

However, it is the big names of the Scandinavian EMS industry - and their take on the future of the industry - who will participate in a panel discussion.- Knud Andersen (CEO BB Electronics A/S)- Leif Johansson (VP, Account Management, Enics AG)- Mattias Lindhe (VP Flextronics SBS)- Erik Stenfors (CEO Hanza AB)- Jørgen Bredesen (CEO Kitron ASA)- Martin Linder (CEO Leab AB)- Peter Lavesson (CEO Note AB)- Leif Thorwaldsson (CEO PartnerTech AB)Impressed? Ditto.Furthermore, we have enlisted many others to talk about different aspects of the electronics industry: lead times, PCB designs, the challenges of RoHS & REACH for electronics manufacturers or TTM and shortening design-cycles. You name it & we got it.But, all of it would be far to dry without food. That is why we serve lunch as well as those little pastries that Sweden is so famous for.You want to join us in Lund and see what it is all about? Please register under. A full program and much, much more information about the event - which is sponsored by Siplace - ASM Assembly Systems and Flextronics SBS -