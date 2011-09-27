Foxconn: Fire at Shandong facility

A fire broke out at Foxconn's manufacturing facility in Yantai (Shandong, eastern China). However, operations were not impacted.

Electrical cables on a building rooftop apparently caught fire on Tuesday morning, local media reports. There were no casualties and any damaged would be covered by insurance, a spokesperson was cited i saying. The reports did not specify what kind of production - and for whom - was located in the facility.