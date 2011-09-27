© DevLab

DevLab makes it official

DevLab - established in 2004 - has signed licence agreements with it's members. This is aimed at making ownership of the developments and innovations clearer.

DevLab's goal is 'create business by researching in co-operation between members, universities and other research institutes. Previously, these were only oral agreements about the gained knowledge by DevLab and its members.



All members who co-operated during Knowledge Research Projects can use the information for free, even if they use it for their own commercial benefit. The use of the findings was based on Mutual Trust between all parties, an integral part of the agreements.



Now that the innovations have reached a development stage which allows for marketing, Devlab decided to make things more formal. The agreements are still the same as before. However, they now include a fee to be paid to DevLab (if membership should be quit and knowlegde has been used commercially.



DevLab and their Members consider this milestone to be proof of their successful co-operation over the last few years.