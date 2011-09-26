Escatec invests in new diebonder

Escatec has invested in a Hilbond DB 750 diebonder to increase the company’s diebonding capabilities.

The Hilbond joins the existing Amadyne SAM 42 diebonder is very flexible but slower. The latter is used for bigger dies and assemblies. The new, faster Hilbond is used for products with a medium to high placement rate and high automation level or for fast prototyping.



The diebonding machines are located in Escatec’s MOEMS (Micro Optic Electronic Manufacturing Services) facility in Heerbrugg.



Robert Gade, the Industrial Engineer at Escatec who is in charge of the diebonding machines, states: "Having these two different diebonding machines not only increases throughput and accuracy but it also enables us to use the best machine for the job be it rapid prototyping or big dies. Rapid prototyping is particularly useful here at the Heerbrugg facility as this is where our Global R&D operation is based and it enables us to ensure that we get customers’ new products quickly into production."