Flextronics to lay off in North Carolina

EMS-provider Flextronics is to lay off 80 staff from its manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

An according notice was filed with the N.C. Department of Commerce under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The layoffs - specific details were not given - are scheduled for the next few months, local media reports.



Flextronics operates facilities in Creedmoor, Morrisville and Charlotte.