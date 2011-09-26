New investment and new customers for Novil

New premises, new customers, headcount increase with 40 and EUR 400 thousand spent on new machinery. Quite busy few months for EMS-prvider Novil (Poland).

Novil, EMS supplier from Miszewko near Gdańsk (Poland), recently leased a new production hall with 1'200 m2. The new premises are located directly to an existing site of 2'500 m2. During the coming months, the company wants to add further to its staff numbers bringing the total to 180.



Direct reasons for the development are more orders from existing customers as well as the acquisition of a new customer from Western Europe. Orders from this - unnamed - new customers required the company to invest around EUR 400'000. The production was implemented in July 2011.



Novil invested in an advanced laser component’ trimming system with embedded testing function. Additional to that a new wave oven from Soltec – Delta 5 GS330 – together with seven-row Worthmann’s nozzle has arrived in the production hall. It is one of the first such configuration installed in Poland.



"We acquired new customers, orders from existing customers are growing. We can also see many signs showing our customers’ confidence in Novil’s service. The next years look very optimistic, so we decided on major investments in unique, state-of-the-art equipment. Implementing rare technologies into the production process is always a challenge. However, I consider such investment as a crucial market advantage for Novil", said Artur Miciński, CEO at Novil, for evertiq.