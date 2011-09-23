Sweden to miss out on Boston Power factory

The battery company Boston Power will set up a new factory. But it will not be in Sweden, as many people in the town of Ludvika were hoping.

The Swedish town of Ludvika with some 15'000 inhabitants was hoping for a new factory and 600 job opportunities. The company, founded by Swedish scientist Dr. Christina Lampe-Önnerud, has natural ties to the country even though the HQ is located in Westborough just outside Boston.



Now it seems like China will be the winner in the bid for a new factory. Boston Power will not build the new facility in Ludvika. However, some kind of activity is envisioned for the town, according to Maria Strömkvist, municipal Councillor, Ludvika.