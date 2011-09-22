© Nokia

Richard Green out & Henry Tirri in

Henry Tirri has been appointed executive vice president, CTO and a member of the Nokia Leadership Team, effective September 22, 2011. He reports directly to President and CEO Stephen Elop.

Previously, Mr Tirri was Head of Nokia Research Centre (NRC), Nokia's forward looking research facility. He joined Nokia in 2004 as a Research Fellow before leading NRC Systems Research laboratory in 2007. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Helsinki, Finland. Henry Tirri will be based in Sunnyvale, California.



Richard Green, who was appointed CTO in May 2010, and was a member of the Nokia Leadership Team since February 11, 2011, has elected to depart Nokia. Effective September 22, 2011, he is no longer a member of the Nokia Leadership Team. Mr Green will be returning full time to the U.S. to pursue new opportunities.



"During his time at Nokia, Henry has provided Nokia technical leadership and challenged us to explore forward-looking technologies. In his new role, Henry will have the opportunity to make a greater impact and set the course for Nokia and our role in the mobile industry," said Nokia President and CEO Stephen Elop. "The company would also like to thank Rich Green for the key role he played in assisting Nokia through a major transition. We wish him all the best success in his future ventures."