Bosch further expands activities in Hungary

The Bosch Group today opens a manufacturing building for automotive technology at its location in Miskolc, Hungary. Construction of the building took one year. The new building involved a total investment of some 20 million euros.

It was officially opened by the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Bosch board of management member Wolf-Henning Scheider.



The new building belongs to the Hungarian subsidiary Robert Bosch Energy and Body Systems Kft, which manufactures automotive technology such as wiper systems, air-conditioning components, starters, and alternators in Miskolc. In his speech to mark the opening, Scheider underlined the significance of the location for the Bosch Group: “In terms of associate numbers, Miskolc is becoming the largest European plant of the Bosch divisions Electrical Drives and Starter Motors and Generators.”



Scheider announced that the leading supplier of technology and services would also be starting series production of e-bike drives at his Hungarian locations in Miskolc and Hatvan. Twenty-five bicycle manufacturers already use Bosch e-bike technology, or have announced that they will use it.



By 2014, it is expected that the workforce at Robert Bosch Energy and Body Systems in Miskolc will rise from its present level of roughly 1'900 to 3'000. A further 1'200 associates manufacture power tools for Robert Bosch Power Tool Kft in another part of the plant. Altogether, the Bosch Group currently employs some 8'000 associates in Hungary. In 2010, sales in the Hungarian market came to 430 million euros.