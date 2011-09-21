© Netcontrol

Netcontrol: Radius is a good company with good products

A month ago, Swedish communications-equipment company Radius filed for bankruptcy. The business was then bought by Finnish Netcontrol.

The EMS-provider Orbit One will produce Radius products on behalf of Netcontrol who are situated in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.



Evertiq has been in contact with CEO Mikael Nordman:



Why did you decided to aquire Radius business?



- Because Radius is a good company with good products, interesting sales networks and a good staff. They compliment our company in a good way.



With the aquisition Netcontrol will now gain access to a number of communications-solutions to extend the product portfolio.



- This is one part were our companies complement each other. We have been manufacturing equipment around communications solutions without having our own products in that field. Now we will have access to that, says Mikael Nordman.



With the aquisition Netcontrol hopes to grow in key European markets such as Great Brittain, The Baltics, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.