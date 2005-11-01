Electronics Production | November 01, 2005
Two industry veterans join Cavendish Kinetics
Cavendish Kinetics, which offers a novel new embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) technology, has appointed Don Pinchetti as its Director of Process Engineering, based in 's-Hertogenbosch, The
Netherlands and Paul Billig as its Vice President of Marketing, based in Newark, CA,
USA.
Netherlands and Paul Billig as its Vice President of Marketing, based in Newark, CA,
USA.
Mr. Pinchetti has significant semiconductor industry experience in DRAM and logic products, having held senior international positions in development, manufacturing, and global equipment service. Previously he held senior management roles at Leica Microsystems, Altis Semiconductor, and at IBM for over 25 years where Don managed its Photolithography and Metrology Development in New York State which included international joint ventures with Infineon and Toshiba. He has a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering.
Mr. Billig has extensive experience in sales and marketing for the semiconductor, IP and EDA industries. Previously he has held senior management positions at FormFactor, Silicon Integration Initiative (Si2), COMPASS Design Automation and VLSI Technology. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. In his new role, Mr. Billig will be responsible for worldwide sales and marketing.
As Cavendish Kinetics rolls out its first products, the need for a senior product engineering manager and a senior marketing manager becomes critical.
Dr Mike Beunder, Cavendish Kinetics' CEO, said, "I am thrilled to have Don and Paul onboard. From the engineering side, experience counts for a lot when you deal with semiconductor advances as significant as Nanomech(tm). I know Don, and the knowledge he brings will make a significant difference to the overall quality of our developments. From the marketing side, Cavendish sells non-volatile memory IP and Paul's knowledge of the IP market and his experience in solving the marketing
challenges we face will be a great advantage as we move forward."
Don Pinchetti said, "I am looking forward to the challenges and excitement of working with the team to move Nanomech technology through the development phase and into customer-shipped products. This technology is attractive to semiconductor suppliers and customers because it can extend product lifetimes and revenue for mature standard CMOS technologies. For the rapidly growing demand of embedded non-volatile memory, our goal is delivering to customers the best cost/performance solution at 130nm and below while also opening up higher temperature operation where flash reliability is affected."
Paul Billig said, "It is not often that you come across something really new and innovative in this business. I believe Nanomech technology is truly different with extraordinary potential and I'm delighted to play a part in the next chapter at Cavendish."
Mr. Billig has extensive experience in sales and marketing for the semiconductor, IP and EDA industries. Previously he has held senior management positions at FormFactor, Silicon Integration Initiative (Si2), COMPASS Design Automation and VLSI Technology. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. In his new role, Mr. Billig will be responsible for worldwide sales and marketing.
As Cavendish Kinetics rolls out its first products, the need for a senior product engineering manager and a senior marketing manager becomes critical.
Dr Mike Beunder, Cavendish Kinetics' CEO, said, "I am thrilled to have Don and Paul onboard. From the engineering side, experience counts for a lot when you deal with semiconductor advances as significant as Nanomech(tm). I know Don, and the knowledge he brings will make a significant difference to the overall quality of our developments. From the marketing side, Cavendish sells non-volatile memory IP and Paul's knowledge of the IP market and his experience in solving the marketing
challenges we face will be a great advantage as we move forward."
Don Pinchetti said, "I am looking forward to the challenges and excitement of working with the team to move Nanomech technology through the development phase and into customer-shipped products. This technology is attractive to semiconductor suppliers and customers because it can extend product lifetimes and revenue for mature standard CMOS technologies. For the rapidly growing demand of embedded non-volatile memory, our goal is delivering to customers the best cost/performance solution at 130nm and below while also opening up higher temperature operation where flash reliability is affected."
Paul Billig said, "It is not often that you come across something really new and innovative in this business. I believe Nanomech technology is truly different with extraordinary potential and I'm delighted to play a part in the next chapter at Cavendish."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments