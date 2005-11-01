Two industry veterans join Cavendish Kinetics

Cavendish Kinetics, which offers a novel new embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) technology, has appointed Don Pinchetti as its Director of Process Engineering, based in 's-Hertogenbosch, The

Netherlands and Paul Billig as its Vice President of Marketing, based in Newark, CA,

USA.

Mr. Pinchetti has significant semiconductor industry experience in DRAM and logic products, having held senior international positions in development, manufacturing, and global equipment service. Previously he held senior management roles at Leica Microsystems, Altis Semiconductor, and at IBM for over 25 years where Don managed its Photolithography and Metrology Development in New York State which included international joint ventures with Infineon and Toshiba. He has a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering.



Mr. Billig has extensive experience in sales and marketing for the semiconductor, IP and EDA industries. Previously he has held senior management positions at FormFactor, Silicon Integration Initiative (Si2), COMPASS Design Automation and VLSI Technology. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. In his new role, Mr. Billig will be responsible for worldwide sales and marketing.



As Cavendish Kinetics rolls out its first products, the need for a senior product engineering manager and a senior marketing manager becomes critical.



Dr Mike Beunder, Cavendish Kinetics' CEO, said, "I am thrilled to have Don and Paul onboard. From the engineering side, experience counts for a lot when you deal with semiconductor advances as significant as Nanomech(tm). I know Don, and the knowledge he brings will make a significant difference to the overall quality of our developments. From the marketing side, Cavendish sells non-volatile memory IP and Paul's knowledge of the IP market and his experience in solving the marketing

challenges we face will be a great advantage as we move forward."



Don Pinchetti said, "I am looking forward to the challenges and excitement of working with the team to move Nanomech technology through the development phase and into customer-shipped products. This technology is attractive to semiconductor suppliers and customers because it can extend product lifetimes and revenue for mature standard CMOS technologies. For the rapidly growing demand of embedded non-volatile memory, our goal is delivering to customers the best cost/performance solution at 130nm and below while also opening up higher temperature operation where flash reliability is affected."



Paul Billig said, "It is not often that you come across something really new and innovative in this business. I believe Nanomech technology is truly different with extraordinary potential and I'm delighted to play a part in the next chapter at Cavendish."