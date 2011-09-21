© RIM

Quanta to produce fewer PlayBooks

Taiwan-based ODM Quanta Computer is said to cut back the number of production lines for RIM's PlayBook.

Quanta Computer assembles the PlayBook at its factory in northern Taiwan. 1'000 are reportedly to be laid off, writes DigiTimes. The cuts in production capacity are made due to decreasing orders.



Quanta has apparently confirmed the layoffs, but did not want to comment further.