BB Electronics to supply Anritsu

Anritsu has selected Danish EMS-provider BB Electronics as new supplier for a wide range of highly complex PCBA and sub systems.

The first product, a new 10 GHz test module, was - according to Anritsu - implemented fast and very professional, and has given basis for moving a substantial multi million business to BB Electronics over the coming months.



In this move of manufacturing, test and design support from South East Asia to Denmark, Anritsu aims to lower total cost, improve quality, increase Supply Chain flexibility and make communication faster.