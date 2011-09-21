Legacy Electronics begins operations in Canton, S.D.

Legacy Electronics has begun production at its 40'000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Canton, S.D.

“Our transition to South Dakota has been very successful,” Jason Engle said. “We’re pleased with the quality of team members we’ve found in the Canton area, and are looking forward to ramping up production and adding new employees as our business continues to expand.”

Jason Engle, Legacy Electronics’ chief executive officer, announced earlier this year that Legacy was expanding to Sioux Falls and moving its sales and administrative offices. In March, the firm chose Canton for its manufacturing operations, and in June completed Phase 1 of the move from San Clemente, Calif., including installation, calibration and qualification of the Canton electronics component production line.Engle said the company already has openings for manufacturing and test technicians, quality inspectors and rework technicians.“Legacy Electronics is a perfect fit for South Dakota, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have them locate here,” said Lt. Governor Matt Michels, who represented the Governor at the ribbon cutting. “I congratulate Jason and his team for getting Legacy up and running so quickly in Canton. I’m sure the company will find our business climate advantageous to its continued growth.”Founded in 1993, Legacy Electronics holds several patents and trademarks, including those for its Canopy chip-stacking process technology, and its Multiple Device Canopy (MDC) for embedded computing and high-density VLP (very low profile) modules.“Legacy Electronics is an excellent addition to the Canton business community,” said Canton Economic Development Corporation President Jon Frick. “A state-of-the-art high technology development like Legacy complements the increasingly diverse blend of corporate and commercial operations in Canton.”