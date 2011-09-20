© iFixit Electronics Production | September 20, 2011
Now what exactly is in a Samsung Epic 4G Touch?
Sprint's version of the Samsung Galaxy S II has finally graced the iFixit team with its presence. It arrived on our shores just last week and was branded by Sprint as the Epic 4G Touch. Although we've watched this phone's reputation grow throughout Europe, we were very excited to see what all the hullabaloo was about.
We were delighted to find that taking apart this allegedly Epic phone was not too challenging. In fact, the Epic 4G Touch appears to fare better than its overseas cousin in terms of disassembly and repair. Expect to use a Phillips #00 screwdriver and a plastic opening tool if you want to see what's inside. Expect significant trouble if you try to replace a cracked display.
We wanted to reward the Epic 4G Touch with a laudable repairability score -- you can disassemble most of the phone with just basic tools -- but its fused display and glass knocked it back a couple points. The iFixit team gave it a very reasonable 7 out of 10 for repairability.
Teardown highlights:
- The glass panel and AMOLED display are fused, making cracked screens a costly repair. And you have to use a heat gun to take the two apart. So don't drop your phone!
- The Epic 4G Touch has slightly more girth than its overseas counterpart, the Galaxy S II. At 9.65 mm and 128 grams, the device gained a millimeter and a 14 grams during its trip to the U.S.
- Unfortunately, Samsung and Sprint decided not to include NFC support in this variant of the Galaxy S II, which means no Google Wallet support either.
- We love phones with batteries that are easy to replace, and this device fits that mold -- just pop off the back cover. The 1800 mAh Li-ion battery in the device has a claimed battery life of 8.7 hours of continuous talk time and 10.5 days on standby. Compare this with the Galaxy S II's 1650 mAh battery.
- The Samsung Epic 4G Touch does not come with a microSD card. If 16 GB of internal memory isn't enough for you, you're going to have to spring for your own card.
- A Phillips #00 screwdriver from our 54 piece bit driver kit and some plastic opening tools allow us to take apart most of the phone. There's a total of 9 Phillips #00 screws to remove in the whole device.
We are pleased to announce that the device doesn't house a smorgasbord of EMI shields and that its single EMI shield is removable with only a few gentle pries. It made our job easier (and less destructive) for this teardown.
The front-facing camera assembly is paired along with what seems to be the LED/ambient light sensor. Since these components share the same ribbon cable, overall repair cost increases if just one component fails.
Motherboard chips include:
- Samsung K3PE7E700B-XXC1 Dual-Core 1.2 GHz Processor
- Samsung KLMAG4FEJA-A003 16 GB Flash Memory
- Maxim MAX8997 Power Management IC
- Maxim MAX8893C Power Management IC
- Broadcom BCM4330XKFFBG 802.11 a/b/g/n MAC/Baseband/Radio with Integrated Bluetooth 4.0+HS and FM Transceiver/Receiver
- Avago ACFM-7325 Band Class 14 PCS/Band Class 10 Cellular Band Quadplexer
- Toshiba TC31501AAMBG
- Qualcomm QSC6085 CDMA Processor
- Yamaha YMU823 Audio Codec
Newsflash: The display on this Samsung phone is manufactured by Samsung. How about that!
AMS452GN05 is the official designation on the display ribbon cable, and it looks to be manufactured around January 11th of 2011.
We found the Atmel mXT224E mutual capacitance touchscreen controller. The sneaky fella was hiding on the rear side of the display assembly.
-----
More can be found on the iFixit website. Just follow this link.
Note: All images © iFixit
We wanted to reward the Epic 4G Touch with a laudable repairability score -- you can disassemble most of the phone with just basic tools -- but its fused display and glass knocked it back a couple points. The iFixit team gave it a very reasonable 7 out of 10 for repairability.
Teardown highlights:
- The glass panel and AMOLED display are fused, making cracked screens a costly repair. And you have to use a heat gun to take the two apart. So don't drop your phone!
- The Epic 4G Touch has slightly more girth than its overseas counterpart, the Galaxy S II. At 9.65 mm and 128 grams, the device gained a millimeter and a 14 grams during its trip to the U.S.
- Unfortunately, Samsung and Sprint decided not to include NFC support in this variant of the Galaxy S II, which means no Google Wallet support either.
- We love phones with batteries that are easy to replace, and this device fits that mold -- just pop off the back cover. The 1800 mAh Li-ion battery in the device has a claimed battery life of 8.7 hours of continuous talk time and 10.5 days on standby. Compare this with the Galaxy S II's 1650 mAh battery.
- The Samsung Epic 4G Touch does not come with a microSD card. If 16 GB of internal memory isn't enough for you, you're going to have to spring for your own card.
- A Phillips #00 screwdriver from our 54 piece bit driver kit and some plastic opening tools allow us to take apart most of the phone. There's a total of 9 Phillips #00 screws to remove in the whole device.
We are pleased to announce that the device doesn't house a smorgasbord of EMI shields and that its single EMI shield is removable with only a few gentle pries. It made our job easier (and less destructive) for this teardown.
The front-facing camera assembly is paired along with what seems to be the LED/ambient light sensor. Since these components share the same ribbon cable, overall repair cost increases if just one component fails.
Motherboard chips include:
- Samsung K3PE7E700B-XXC1 Dual-Core 1.2 GHz Processor
- Samsung KLMAG4FEJA-A003 16 GB Flash Memory
- Maxim MAX8997 Power Management IC
- Maxim MAX8893C Power Management IC
- Broadcom BCM4330XKFFBG 802.11 a/b/g/n MAC/Baseband/Radio with Integrated Bluetooth 4.0+HS and FM Transceiver/Receiver
- Avago ACFM-7325 Band Class 14 PCS/Band Class 10 Cellular Band Quadplexer
- Toshiba TC31501AAMBG
- Qualcomm QSC6085 CDMA Processor
- Yamaha YMU823 Audio Codec
Newsflash: The display on this Samsung phone is manufactured by Samsung. How about that!
AMS452GN05 is the official designation on the display ribbon cable, and it looks to be manufactured around January 11th of 2011.
We found the Atmel mXT224E mutual capacitance touchscreen controller. The sneaky fella was hiding on the rear side of the display assembly.
-----
More can be found on the iFixit website. Just follow this link.
Note: All images © iFixit
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments