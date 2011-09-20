Incap lowers full-year estimates

Incap estimates that its operating result (EBIT) for the year 2011 will be slightly negative due to the exchange rate fluctuations between euro, USD and INR and due to decreased demand of some customers.

According to the company's estimate the operating result for the latter half of the year is positive, i.e. clearly better than during the first half of the year (Jan-Jun 2011: EUR -1.0 million) and during the corresponding period last year (Jul-Dec 2010: EUR -0.5 million). The Group's monthly operating result has further been in the black since May and the positive development is estimated to continue during the rest of the year.



Incap keeps its guidance for revenue unchanged and estimates that the revenue for the full year is clearly higher than in 2010 when it was EUR 59.2 million.



In the previous guidance given on 3 August 2011 Incap estimated that the Group's full-year operating result (EBIT) in 2011 is positive and, consequently, clearly higher than in 2010 (EUR -3.2 million).