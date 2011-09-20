© LPKF

New Management at LPKF China

Effective immediately, Volker Kühnle (43) is taking over the management of the seven LPKF subsidiaries in China. From the Shanghai location he will be coordinating activities in Chengdu, Shenzen, Suzhou, Tianjin, Beijing and Hong Kong.

Mr Kühnle has been doing business with China for over 20 years, and he has been living in China for more than 10 years. He also has extensive experience in sales for German mechanical engineering companies. At LPKF he will be expanding the sales and service network and emphasizing the focus on LaserScribing for solar modules and laser plastic welding.



The Distributor Meeting held at the Garbsen headquarters during the second week of September offered Kühnle an excellent introduction. More than 110 participants from 40 countries learned about portfolios, application examples and current developments in the LPKF business divisions.