Electronics Production | September 20, 2011
Will iPhone 5 be stopped by Samsung?
The South Korean mobile phone producer is prepared to play hardball with Apple, hoping to ban the iPhone in both South Korea och possibly Europe.
According to sources to the local newspaper Korea Times, Samsung has prepared a lawsuit that is to be filed as soon as the iPhone 5 hits the market. The patent involved are related to wireless technology. The aim would be to ban the iPhone 5 from key markets.
That the patent is within the field of communication makes it impossible for Apple not to violate it – and Samsung is said to be prepared to battle hard for this one. The policy would of course be a response to the recent legal actions taken by Apple, mostly concerning Galaxy Tab 7.7 which was banned from the German market. (But also regarding smartphones in the Netherlands)
Reuters writes that Samsung will also take the battle to Europe. If that is indeed the case, we should soon expect to see the two companies in German court once again. If Samsung could indeed ban iPhone from the market it would have an impact on the industry. However, the goal might be to force Apple to drop some of the lawsuits that has been filed against Samsung, paving the way for a settlement between the two giants.
Analysts are waiting to see the outcome of all of this with the iPhone said to be launched mid-October. Some argue that the iPhone-cravings has been reduced by Samsung Galaxy S-II, reaping successes all over the market.
