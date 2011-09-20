Electronics Production | September 20, 2011
Sanmina partners with Kaiam
Sanmina-SCI Corporation and Kaiam Corporation today announced a partnership to produce a family of optical components using Kaiam’s MEMS-based hybrid integration technology.
The first products are 40Gb/s transmitter TOSA and ROSA receiver optical subassemblies for use in QSFP-LR4 optical transceivers. These products integrate high performance, directly modulated lasers and high-speed detectors with planar lightwave circuits (PLC) and associated optics and electronics to achieve very high bandwidth in a small form factor. The product will be utilized in telecommunications systems, switches and routers in both enterprise and datacenter networks.
“The optical and microelectronic market is a strategic focus for Sanmina-SCI. We have made significant investments in process and manufacturing technologies along with the required capital equipment to produce these complex products,” said Dave Dutkowsky, Executive Vice President of Sanmina-SCI’s Communications Networks Division. He continues:
“Kaiam is an industry leader with a reputation for creating cutting-edge technologies, and we are excited to have been selected by them to industrialize and manufacture their new products. This partnership highlights our end-to-end capabilities in this market and our emphasis on developing breakthrough optical technologies with our customers.”
Ross Parke, Kaiam’s Vice President of Manufacturing also commented:
“We are very impressed with Sanmina-SCI’s depth of domain expertise in optical technologies. They have years of experience taking products from new product introduction to volume production, and a reputation for high quality. Working closely with Sanmina-SCI and leveraging their global resources and footprint allows us to cost-effectively and rapidly ramp our products."
Sanmina-SCI has design, manufacturing and logistics facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world, including the Shenzhen Optical facility. The new products are being industrialized with support from Sanmina-SCI’s engineering teams and will be ramped to full production in Sanmina-SCI’s facilities in Shenzhen, China.
“The Kaiam MEMS-based hybrid integration technology is applicable to a broad range of fiber optic products that we expect will be the basis for continued growth in our partnership with Kaiam,” added Mr. Dutkowsky. He continues:
“The rapid transition from Kaiam’s development labs to volume manufacturing is a testament to the close working relationship between Kaiam’s development team and Sanmina-SCI’s industrialization team, coupled with a robust new product introduction process, global optical infrastructure and diverse manufacturing resources.”
