Electronics Production | September 20, 2011
China’s Lenovo becomes third largest PC OEM in Q2
Capitalizing on strong sales in China and the United States—as well as on a weak performance by close rival Acer Inc.—Lenovo Group Ltd. in the second quarter rose one rank to became the world’s third largest PC brand, according to IHS iSuppli.
Lenovo posted the strongest percentage growth among the world’s Top 5 PC makers in the second quarter, on both a sequential and annual basis. The Chinese company’s 10.2 million shipments in the second quarter were up 25.6 percent from 8.2 million units in the first quarter, and also represented an increase of 23 percent from 8.3 million in the second quarter of 2010.
On the other end of the spectrum, Taiwan’s Acer in the second quarter suffered the only sales decline among the Top 5. Acer’s 8.9 million shipments declined 4 percent from 9.2 million in the first quarter, and fell 20 percent from 11.1 million in the second quarter of 2010, as presented in the table below.
The two companies’ diverging fortunes caused Lenovo to rise to third place in the global PC business, up from fourth in the first quarter—while Acer dropped one rank to fourth.
“Beyond the continuing strength in its home market of China—where the both the economy and PC demand continued to expand vigorously—Lenovo’s performance in the second quarter was boosted by rising sales in other regions,” said Matthew Wilkins, principal analyst, compute platforms for IHS. “These regions included the broader Asia-Pacific area, as well as the United States, with Lenovo performing well in those places because of demand from the enterprise segment. Meanwhile, Acer suffered from inventory problems, particularly in Western Europe, which lowered its shipments and resulted in lost market share.”
Acer began a process in the second quarter to improve its channel inventory management. However, because of weaker PC consumer demand, channel inventories did not deplete as quickly as hoped, resulting in reduced need for restocking by the company.
Lenovo’s rise to third place ties its highest ranking ever, with the company previously having ascended to that position for a few quarters in 2005, 2006 and 2007.
Acer’s drop to fourth place represents a stunning reversal of fortune for a company that was the No. 2 PC brand in the world during a three-quarter period in 2009 and 2010.
Apple’s growth ripens in Q2
Besides Lenovo, only two other PC brands achieved double-digit year-over-year growth in the second quarter: No. 7 Apple Inc. of the United States and No. 8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. of South Korea.
Propelled by strong growth in its desktop and notebook business, Apple’s PC shipments amounted to 3.8 million, up 13.6 percent from 3.3 million in the second quarter of 2010. Apple recorded the third highest year-over growth in desktop shipments among the Top 10 PC original equipment manufacturers, with only Lenovo and another Chinese company, Haier, experiencing larger expansions. Apple also posted the third largest growth in notebook shipments, bested only by Lenovo and Samsung.
“Apple’s growth is attributable to its products being highly desirable and continuing to appeal to consumers, despite the weaker consumer demand environment,” Wilkins stated. “The company’s performance was so strong that Apple now is less than 1 percentage point away from having sufficient market share to enter the Top 5 rankings.”
Meanwhile, Samsung posted the highest growth of any Top-10 PC brand in the second quarter, with its shipments rising by a stunning 31.3 percent to 3.1 million units, up from 2.4 million during the same period in 2010.
Asus enters the Top 5
Taiwanese PC brand Asustek Computer Inc. (Asus) shipped 4.6 million PCs in the second quarter, up 5.3 percent from 4.3 million in the first quarter and an 8.4 percent increase from 4.2 million during the second quarter of 2010. This impressive growth allowed Asus to overtake Japan’s Toshiba Corp. and become the No. 5 brand.
“Asus delivered strong growth in emerging markets—including Eastern Europe and Asia-Pacific—allowing the company to rise one rank and enter the Top 5,” Wilkins said.
The PC market returns to growth
After contracting on a sequential and annual basis during the first three months of the year, the global PC market returned to growth in the second quarter, with total shipments of 85.6 million units, up 3.7 percent from 82.6 million during 2010, and increasing 6 percent from 80.8 million in the first quarter of 2011.
The PC industry at present is enjoying strong demand driven by efforts among information technology (IT) departments of corporate entities to refresh their hardware. The healthy corporate demand allowed the Top 2 PC vendors—Hewlett-Packard Co. and Dell Inc.—to maintain their leadership positions.
On the other end of the spectrum, Taiwan’s Acer in the second quarter suffered the only sales decline among the Top 5. Acer’s 8.9 million shipments declined 4 percent from 9.2 million in the first quarter, and fell 20 percent from 11.1 million in the second quarter of 2010, as presented in the table below.
The two companies’ diverging fortunes caused Lenovo to rise to third place in the global PC business, up from fourth in the first quarter—while Acer dropped one rank to fourth.
“Beyond the continuing strength in its home market of China—where the both the economy and PC demand continued to expand vigorously—Lenovo’s performance in the second quarter was boosted by rising sales in other regions,” said Matthew Wilkins, principal analyst, compute platforms for IHS. “These regions included the broader Asia-Pacific area, as well as the United States, with Lenovo performing well in those places because of demand from the enterprise segment. Meanwhile, Acer suffered from inventory problems, particularly in Western Europe, which lowered its shipments and resulted in lost market share.”
Acer began a process in the second quarter to improve its channel inventory management. However, because of weaker PC consumer demand, channel inventories did not deplete as quickly as hoped, resulting in reduced need for restocking by the company.
Lenovo’s rise to third place ties its highest ranking ever, with the company previously having ascended to that position for a few quarters in 2005, 2006 and 2007.
Acer’s drop to fourth place represents a stunning reversal of fortune for a company that was the No. 2 PC brand in the world during a three-quarter period in 2009 and 2010.
Apple’s growth ripens in Q2
Besides Lenovo, only two other PC brands achieved double-digit year-over-year growth in the second quarter: No. 7 Apple Inc. of the United States and No. 8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. of South Korea.
Propelled by strong growth in its desktop and notebook business, Apple’s PC shipments amounted to 3.8 million, up 13.6 percent from 3.3 million in the second quarter of 2010. Apple recorded the third highest year-over growth in desktop shipments among the Top 10 PC original equipment manufacturers, with only Lenovo and another Chinese company, Haier, experiencing larger expansions. Apple also posted the third largest growth in notebook shipments, bested only by Lenovo and Samsung.
“Apple’s growth is attributable to its products being highly desirable and continuing to appeal to consumers, despite the weaker consumer demand environment,” Wilkins stated. “The company’s performance was so strong that Apple now is less than 1 percentage point away from having sufficient market share to enter the Top 5 rankings.”
Meanwhile, Samsung posted the highest growth of any Top-10 PC brand in the second quarter, with its shipments rising by a stunning 31.3 percent to 3.1 million units, up from 2.4 million during the same period in 2010.
Asus enters the Top 5
Taiwanese PC brand Asustek Computer Inc. (Asus) shipped 4.6 million PCs in the second quarter, up 5.3 percent from 4.3 million in the first quarter and an 8.4 percent increase from 4.2 million during the second quarter of 2010. This impressive growth allowed Asus to overtake Japan’s Toshiba Corp. and become the No. 5 brand.
“Asus delivered strong growth in emerging markets—including Eastern Europe and Asia-Pacific—allowing the company to rise one rank and enter the Top 5,” Wilkins said.
The PC market returns to growth
After contracting on a sequential and annual basis during the first three months of the year, the global PC market returned to growth in the second quarter, with total shipments of 85.6 million units, up 3.7 percent from 82.6 million during 2010, and increasing 6 percent from 80.8 million in the first quarter of 2011.
The PC industry at present is enjoying strong demand driven by efforts among information technology (IT) departments of corporate entities to refresh their hardware. The healthy corporate demand allowed the Top 2 PC vendors—Hewlett-Packard Co. and Dell Inc.—to maintain their leadership positions.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments