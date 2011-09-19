Electronics Production | September 19, 2011
xDSL Test Equipment with sustained demand
The service provider segment is the mainstay of the European x digital subscriber line (xDSL) test equipment market, as service providers are frantically trying to move broadband services to a digital plane.
Digitisation is expected to facilitate service convergence through network upgrades, which, in turn, will spawn a need for test equipment to conduct performance and interoperability testing for very high bit rate DSL2 (VDSL2).
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan finds that the market earned revenues of EUR 56.7 million in 2010 and estimates this to reach EUR 92.3 million in 2016.
VDSL2 technology will enable network service providers to offer high-definition Internet Protocol TV (HD IPTV) and standard definition (SD) IPTV over multiple channels. IPTV has found rapid uptake in the European market, with the number of DSL-based IPTV subscribers touching 15.5 million in March 2010.
“The popularity of such new broadband services will go a long way in enhancing the handheld xDSL test equipment market,” says Frost & Sullivan Senior Research Analyst Srihari Padmanabhan. “This is because the new services will require on-demand test and monitoring to accurately identify, diagnose and isolate network problems for rapid trouble resolution.”
R&D and functional type test equipment will find many takers among service providers and equipment manufacturers to ease interoperability testing and upgrades from asymmetric DSL2+ (ADSL2+) to VDSL2.
The xDSL market may also offer a plethora of opportunities, but test equipment manufacturers will be hard pressed to keep pace with the technological innovations and constant changes in the network architecture. In addition, the global economic slowdown has impeded service providers’ efforts to prepare their networks for delivering high-bandwidth services such as video on demand.
Economic conditions and competition limit service providers’ overall revenue per user, whereas there is no decline in the demand for more services. In the long term, these factors are likely to restrain services providers from investing in new test equipment. However, considering the range of novel services on offer, there is a need to test them for noise, quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS).
“Technicians require a portable test solution that can support multiple technologies including ADSL2+ and VDSL2,” notes Padmanabhan. “Introducing such test equipment in the market will help manufacturers address the needs of triple play and IPTV testing markets.”
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan finds that the market earned revenues of EUR 56.7 million in 2010 and estimates this to reach EUR 92.3 million in 2016.
VDSL2 technology will enable network service providers to offer high-definition Internet Protocol TV (HD IPTV) and standard definition (SD) IPTV over multiple channels. IPTV has found rapid uptake in the European market, with the number of DSL-based IPTV subscribers touching 15.5 million in March 2010.
“The popularity of such new broadband services will go a long way in enhancing the handheld xDSL test equipment market,” says Frost & Sullivan Senior Research Analyst Srihari Padmanabhan. “This is because the new services will require on-demand test and monitoring to accurately identify, diagnose and isolate network problems for rapid trouble resolution.”
R&D and functional type test equipment will find many takers among service providers and equipment manufacturers to ease interoperability testing and upgrades from asymmetric DSL2+ (ADSL2+) to VDSL2.
The xDSL market may also offer a plethora of opportunities, but test equipment manufacturers will be hard pressed to keep pace with the technological innovations and constant changes in the network architecture. In addition, the global economic slowdown has impeded service providers’ efforts to prepare their networks for delivering high-bandwidth services such as video on demand.
Economic conditions and competition limit service providers’ overall revenue per user, whereas there is no decline in the demand for more services. In the long term, these factors are likely to restrain services providers from investing in new test equipment. However, considering the range of novel services on offer, there is a need to test them for noise, quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS).
“Technicians require a portable test solution that can support multiple technologies including ADSL2+ and VDSL2,” notes Padmanabhan. “Introducing such test equipment in the market will help manufacturers address the needs of triple play and IPTV testing markets.”
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments