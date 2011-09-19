© Research in Motion

Who is affected by RIM's 2Q results?

RIM's 2Q results also affect suppliers; such as EMS-providers Flextronics and Celestica.

RIM reported 2Q of fiscal 2012 revenue USD 4.2 billion, down 15% from USD 4.9 billion in the previous quarter and down 10% from USD 4.6 billion in the same quarter of last year. During the quarter, RIM shipped approximately 10.6 million BlackBerry smartphones and approximately 200'000 BlackBerry PlayBook tablets.



What does it mean for RIM suppliers?



- EMS-provider Celestica gets 19% of sales from RIM

- EMS-provider Flextronics gets 10% of sales

- Marvell Technology is said to have made 14% of revenue with RIM (last fiscal year); analysts now estimate figure to be between 6-9% (1H of the current fiscal year)

- Qualcomm has entered the supply chain of RIM's TOUCH & BOLD smartphones (no figures are available)

- Cypress Semiconductor supplies the Blackberry Bold 9900 as well as the Playbook (no figures are available)



Q3 and FY2012 Outlook



Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2012 ending November 26, 2011 is expected to be in the range of USD 5.3-5.6 billion. Gross margin percentage for the third quarter is expected to be approximately 37%. BlackBerry smartphone shipments are expected to be between 13.5-14.5 million units.