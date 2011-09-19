AUO: Fire causes no serious damage

AU Optronics, Taiwan-based panel manufacturer, stated that Friday's fire (September 16, 2011) did not cause disruptions to its operations.

A fire, caused by a gas leak, broke out at AU Optronics' Houli, Greater Taichung operations. No casualties or injuries were reported. Furthermore, the company said that operations were not affected.



The fire was apparently caused by a flawed backup cylinder leaking silane gas. As the cylinder was located in a separate building, the company’s production lines and office buildings were not affected, Taipei Times reports.