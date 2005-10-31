SMT & Inspection | October 31, 2005
Isola licenses technology from Matsushita
Isola has announced it has secured the rights to manufacture thin-core laminates using the know-how and associated patents of Matsushita Electric Works (MEW).
The license allows Isola USA to produce products using the three U.S. Patents: 6,144,015; 6,783,620 and 6,789,298. In addition, Isola USA has purchased the manufacturing and test equipment previously used by MEW at its Forest Grove, Oregon facility
.
Commenting on the license, Ray Sharpe, president and CEO stated, "We are pleased to have obtained this license and process know-how. As our sales of thin-core laminates for buried capacitance expand, we are confident that we can leverage this technology to provide our customer base the highest level of quality in the industry." The license also allows Isola USA to export products on a global basis.
Tarun Amla, chief technology officer for Isola Group said, "The patented process allows us to use special edge-enhancement technology which eliminates hipot failures related to edge effects. The patented MEW process is proven to provide the highest level of hipot yields and reliability in the industry. With MEW leaving the U.S., our customers can now be assured of securing the same high level of quality and performance from Isola."
The transfer of technology and equipment was completed the first week of October according to Eric Seip, vice-president, global operations. "We finished our employee training in Forest Grove and received the production and test equipment last week. The equipment is now installed at our quick-turn facility in Fremont, California, and we will be in a position to begin supplying 100 percent of our "buried capacitance" products using this licensed technology within the next two weeks. We chose our Fremont facility to initially integrate this process since this is where most of our buried capacitance products, on a variety of resin systems, are made today," Seip said.
.
Commenting on the license, Ray Sharpe, president and CEO stated, "We are pleased to have obtained this license and process know-how. As our sales of thin-core laminates for buried capacitance expand, we are confident that we can leverage this technology to provide our customer base the highest level of quality in the industry." The license also allows Isola USA to export products on a global basis.
Tarun Amla, chief technology officer for Isola Group said, "The patented process allows us to use special edge-enhancement technology which eliminates hipot failures related to edge effects. The patented MEW process is proven to provide the highest level of hipot yields and reliability in the industry. With MEW leaving the U.S., our customers can now be assured of securing the same high level of quality and performance from Isola."
The transfer of technology and equipment was completed the first week of October according to Eric Seip, vice-president, global operations. "We finished our employee training in Forest Grove and received the production and test equipment last week. The equipment is now installed at our quick-turn facility in Fremont, California, and we will be in a position to begin supplying 100 percent of our "buried capacitance" products using this licensed technology within the next two weeks. We chose our Fremont facility to initially integrate this process since this is where most of our buried capacitance products, on a variety of resin systems, are made today," Seip said.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments