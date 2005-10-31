Isola licenses technology from Matsushita

Isola has announced it has secured the rights to manufacture thin-core laminates using the know-how and associated patents of Matsushita Electric Works (MEW).

The license allows Isola USA to produce products using the three U.S. Patents: 6,144,015; 6,783,620 and 6,789,298. In addition, Isola USA has purchased the manufacturing and test equipment previously used by MEW at its Forest Grove, Oregon facility

.

Commenting on the license, Ray Sharpe, president and CEO stated, "We are pleased to have obtained this license and process know-how. As our sales of thin-core laminates for buried capacitance expand, we are confident that we can leverage this technology to provide our customer base the highest level of quality in the industry." The license also allows Isola USA to export products on a global basis.



Tarun Amla, chief technology officer for Isola Group said, "The patented process allows us to use special edge-enhancement technology which eliminates hipot failures related to edge effects. The patented MEW process is proven to provide the highest level of hipot yields and reliability in the industry. With MEW leaving the U.S., our customers can now be assured of securing the same high level of quality and performance from Isola."



The transfer of technology and equipment was completed the first week of October according to Eric Seip, vice-president, global operations. "We finished our employee training in Forest Grove and received the production and test equipment last week. The equipment is now installed at our quick-turn facility in Fremont, California, and we will be in a position to begin supplying 100 percent of our "buried capacitance" products using this licensed technology within the next two weeks. We chose our Fremont facility to initially integrate this process since this is where most of our buried capacitance products, on a variety of resin systems, are made today," Seip said.

