Flextronics closes down = New EMS-company?

When the Danish unit of Flextronics announced their plans to close down in Skive, Denmark, many reacted. Now, the closing down may be the birth of a new EMS-company.

When Flextronics closes down in Skive, a whole community will be affected. Flextronics is - after all - one of the major employers in the region.



A spark of hope has been ignited for some of those who are forced to look for new jobs; according to local newspaper Skive Folkeblad. Johannes Nørgaard who worked for the EMS-provider might be willing to take on some of the staff and create a new company.



"Our ambitions are big, but the project is realistic", he says according to Skive Folkeblad and continues:



"80-100% of electronics production today is automated and machines cost the same whether they are in Denmark or in China. So even though we can no longer compete when it comes to large mass production, we still have an opportunity when it comes to small orders, high technology and niche production."



Out of the 286 Flextronics employees that are affected by the closure, 20-100 could hope for a new job within the new company. The new factory would be located in Glyngøre north of Skive (Denmark) in the old Jamo buildings.