East Kilbride’s Semi Scenic looks at exceptional year

In an exceptional year, semiconductor company Semi Scenic – one of the emerging success stories in the Scottish electronics sector – has more than doubled its sales and nearly trebled its operating profit.

Chief executive Don Nicolson said: “This is a very cyclical industry and our ability to adjust quickly to rapid changes in demand, without compromising on quality, has enabled us to maintain a respectable growth rate. Utilising our technical capabilities to supply a Global market has been critical as almost 90% of our revenue came from exports."

As the industry globally has experienced a period of growth over the year the sector continues to be extremely competitive. Along with the rapidly increasing push in the Asian Semiconductor manufacturing market towards localisation, the East Kilbride firm’s achievement in turning in such healthy figures is even more remarkable.Semi Scenic, based in the Lanarkshire town’s Scottish Enterprise Technology Park, posted turnover for the year to February 2011 of GBP 3.3M, up from GBP 1.5M for the same period last year. Operating profits rose to GBP 725k, up from GBP 270k.Semi Scenic, which is recognised by major US-based multi-national Lam Research as its preferred Legacy Etch system refurbishment provider in Europe, employs a 20-strong team of experienced engineers from East Kilbride.It operates a dedicated facility for supplying refurbished semiconductor systems globally, as well as providing engineering support services at customer sites throughout Europe. Its approach is to provide licensed high-quality support within the semiconductor sector at competitive prices.Mr. Nicolson added: “Growth in the semiconductor industry resumed over the course of the year although enthusiasm is currently muted at best as consumer spending remains fragile in the most important markets. Against that background, the team at Semi Scenic remains one of Scottish engineering’s success stories and is to be commended for its continuing dedication and professionalism. We are confident that growth will be maintained in the current year & with that in mind hope to move to a larger facility in the next 6 to 12 months.”