Q.P.I. Circuits expands with Sales Manager Central Europe

As of the 15th of September 2011 Andrzej Suchecki has joined Q.P.I. Circuits B.V., a subsidiary of the Q.P.I. Group, as the Sales Manager for Central Europe.

Andrzej Suchecki is based in Poland but will be active in the neighbouring countries such as the Czech Republic and Slovakia too. Andrzej Suchecki has extensive experience in the electronics industry in central Europe and has been trained on one of Q.P.I.'s European production lines.



"Over the past few years, the Q.P.I. Group has invested heavily in improving its printed circuit board production lines. This allows us to offer not only very advanced special products with our own subsidiary in China but also very high-quality volume products", according to Arjan Warnaar, director and owner of the Q.P.I. Group.



"Q.P.I. strives for perfect quality and a very high level of service, in terms of both product delivery and the provision of technical support. With the recruitment of Andrzej Suchecki, the Q.P.I. sales team has been expanded with a person who is ideally placed to help realise these ambitions."