© Viscom Electronics Production | September 16, 2011
Viscom appoints representative in Spain & Portugal
Viscom AG is now working with SILGAL IBERICA S.L. as its new representative for the entire Iberian peninsula.
SILGAL will represent Viscom throughout Spain and Portugal. With the company's expertise in electronics production – from solder paste print, to the soldering and refinement of products – SILGAL also is a competent contact partner where investment in AOI and AXI systems are concerned.
Volker Pape, member of the the Executive Board and co-founder of Viscom, commented, "We are very pleased to be able to welcome SILGAL as our new representative in Portugal. Within the context of improving our European sales and support network, with this collaboration we strengthen our access to EMS service providers and electronics manufacturers in Spain and Portugal, while at the same time, ensuring even better support to our customers."
José Luis Pardo, Sales Manager at Silgal, commented, "The high quality Viscom inspection technology is an ideal complement to our product portfolio. We have always been strongly represented in automation and electronic production. Now with Viscom, we also can offer our customers first-class solutions in the area of automatic optical inspection and X-ray inspection."
Caption: Silgal – New Viscom Representative in Spain and Portugal, from left to right: Christian Morlier, General Manager Viscom France, Volker Pape, Viscom Executive Board, José Madureira, General Manager Silgal and José Luis Pardo, Sales Manager for Silgal in Spain and Portugal
