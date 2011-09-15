© Foxconn

Brazilian iPads in December

Foxconn's Brazilian manufacturing facility is readying iPad production, with the first units scheduled to ship in December.

According to Brazilian website UOL, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Aloizio Mercadante, said that iPads could hit the local market in December. Products - now produced locally and thus avoiding enormous import taxes - will be cheaper.



First reports in April suggested that Foxconn would invest USD 12 billion in this new factory, with iPad production starting in late August / early September. The start of shipments was then projected for November.



It will be the first Foxconn facility - outside China - to assemble the Apple tablet.