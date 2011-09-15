OnCore opens new facility in Boston area

OnCore Manufacturing Services, LLC, has opened a new product introduction and manufacturing facility in Wilmington (Massachusetts / USA). The company has recently begun production at the facility.

“We are excited to expand our production service capabilities in Massachusetts with the opening of the Wilmington facility. The New England area has long been a center for the development of innovative medical, aerospace and defense and high-end industrial products. OnCore has a long-term commitment to serving customers located in this strategic area,” said Daniel Perez, President and CEO of OnCore. Perez also said, “Wilmington’s focus on rapid product commercialization services helps accelerate the innovation cycle of our medical, aerospace and defense and industrial instrument customers.”



“Our state-of-the-art facility will provide our medical, aerospace and defense and industrial customers with a broader range of product commercialization services,” said Michael Harrington, Wilmington General Manager, “and the depth of experience of our team of professionals provides customers with greater flexibility in their engagements with OnCore.”