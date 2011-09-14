Phone story disappeared from app-store

The game Phone-story, a game criticizing the mobile industry and Apple above all, has disappeared from Apples app-store.

The game is best explained on the developers homepage:



”Phone Story is a game for smartphone devices that attempts to provoke a critical reflection on its own technological platform. Under the shiny surface of our electronic gadgets, behind its polished interface, hides the product of a troubling supply chain that stretches across the globe. Phone Story represents this process with four educational games that make the player symbolically complicit in coltan extraction in Congo, outsourced labor in China, e-waste in Pakistan and gadget consumerism in the West.”



The game is clearly aimed at Apple, one mini-game containing a sequence with a phone branded with a white pear.



According to Eurogamer the game was banned by Apple because: ”Phone Story depicted violence or abuse towards children”. One sequence contains a mini-game were the player is supposed to catch workers leaping from factory windows, a clear reference to the Foxconn-suicides of last year.