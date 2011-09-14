Electronics Production | September 14, 2011
ABB first one with CE for DC Fast-charging
ABB today announced that it has received CE marking approval for its direct current (DC) fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs). The certification demonstrates compliance with the relevant European Union safety directives. ABB is the first supplier of DC fast-charging solutions to pass CE testing by a notified conformity assessment body.
ABB’s Terra systems are fully compliant with the requirements of the electromagnetic compatibility and low voltage directives, which were designed to ensure safety of electrical equipment. ABB’s Terra stations can recharge an EV battery in as little as 15 to 30 minutes compared with eight hours when using a regular alternating current (AC) power outlet.
“Since launching Europe’s first commercially operated fast-charging station in May last year, we’ve been relentlessly focused on expanding our global installed base, while adhering to industry-leading standards of quality and reliability. CE certification is a clear recognition of our commitment to these principles and demonstrates the robustness of our new and already installed solutions,” said Hans Streng, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ABB’s EV Charging Infrastructure Product Group.
ABB’s EV Charging Infrastructure Product Group was created in July following the acquisition of Netherlands-based Epyon Power.
ABB’s Terra stations offer an unparalleled range of connectivity options to help operators run their network more efficiently, including remote monitoring and management of charging sessions and seamless back- office integration. All Terra systems can be connected to ABB’s Network Operations Center (NOC), which provides remote maintenance, software updates and industry-leading backbone network uptime. As new electric car models are coming to the market around the world, ABB firmly believes that Terra chargers should support all existing and future connection standards and communication protocols to drive growth of the EV market.
