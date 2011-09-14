Electronics Production | September 14, 2011
Powervation establishes new HQ in Ireland
Powervation Ltd. has opened a new headquarters in Cork (Ireland). The company, which also has offices located in San Jose, California and Hong Kong, has invested in this new, expanded headquarters to facilitate its growth and co-locate its Irish engineering teams.
The new facility will incorporate all engineering functions from IC design, to system applications and software design groups, as well as operations, finance, and management functions; previously, these were split over two sites in Limerick and Cork. This 6000 square foot facility is able to accommodate a large state-of-the-art laboratory and has expansion room for up to 40 employees.
Commented Powervation’s CEO Mike McAuliffe:
"As Powervation evolves and grows, we decided to co-locate our system designers, chip designers, software designers, and laboratories to create the most effective System-On-Chip development environment to accelerate our growth to the next level. We are very pleased to move into the new Cork headquarters which provides a larger facility with state-of-the-art laboratories, gives us hiring access to the area’s talent pool, and enables closer design collaboration and acceleration of our roadmap in adaptive digital power IC solutions.”
