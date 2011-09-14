HCD achieves ISO 9001 qualification

HCD (Holmes Circuit Design), the Letchworth-based EMS-provider, was granted quality management standard ISO 9001 on August 20, 2011.

Commenting on its ISO 9001 certification, joint founder and MD, Gene Holmes, said:



"We are delighted to have been accredited following months of hard work by the whole HCD workforce. As a quality and service-driven business, we pride ourselves on producing products to the highest standards at reasonable cost, delivered on time. Recently many of our orders have been from military and aerospace contractors, including boards for ground-based test equipment for BAE, a full box build project for Goodrich and components for radio sets in the Tornado fighter for Ultra."



"Adopting ISO 9001 enables us to demonstrate that we have achieved internationally-recognised quality management standards, not only in our products, but also in our ability to consistently provide levels of service which enhance customer satisfaction. In fact, our customer retention and re-order rate currently stands at over 90%. An additional benefit of implementing ISO 9001 is that it will assist us in our planned growth over the short and medium term, as research demonstrates that companies find it forms a basis for continual improvement and business excellence. This is only the first stage of our quality programme, with our attention now focused on obtaining AS9100 during 2012.”