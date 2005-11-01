Electronics Production | November 01, 2005
Belkin uses Chipcon's RF technology
Chipcon AS announced that Belkin's TuneCommand remote control for the iPod and iPod Mini is powered by Chipcon's CC 2500 RF transceiver.
The company also announced that high volume shipments of the 2.4 GHz CC2500 RF transceiver has driven the cost down to a market-beating sub-$1 price, enabling significant cost savings for customers like Belkin Corp., provider of the TuneCommand remote for Apple iPods.
“Wireless communications will continue to advance and short-range applications will continue to explode,” said Randall Stowasser, Product Development Manager at Belkin. “Chipcon's low-cost, high-performance CC2500 chip that is embedded in our remote controls for iPod® enable this revolution by providing performance at optimal price points and helps maintain our market strategy,” continued Mr. Stowasser.
The TuneCommand for iPod allows you to roam and play the songs from your iPod virtually anywhere. Using Chipcon's wireless radio frequency technology, the TuneCommand Remote works from up to 150 feet (50 meters) away, regardless of barriers such as walls, ceilings, or windows that limit traditional remotes. It allows for control of your iPod to remain with you, even if your iPod is stashed in your glove compartment, backpack, or your home entertainment center. TuneCommand fits the 3G, 4G, photo, and mini iPod.
The Chipcon CC2500 RF transceiver has been in high-volume production since July 2005, and since then, Chipcon has shipped over 5 million units. “The CC2500 has exceeded all our expectations,” says Barry Rudolph, Chipcon CFO. “The product has been very well received in the market, and our customers are extremely satisfied with it. Because of the high volume and the exceptionally good yield, we can now pass savings on to our customers. For the first time in the wireless communications RF industry, customers can now avail of a high-performance, lowest-power, 2.4 GHz RF transceiver at a sub-$1 price per unit.”
“The low pricing of the CC2500 opens up new application areas for 2.4 GHz technology,” added Mr. Rudolph. “The current price level allows high-performance 2.4 GHz two-way radios to replace old-fashioned single-channel, one-way 27 MHz radios. This means that price-sensitive applications like intelligent toys, computer peripherals and remote controls now can enjoy the benefits of high-performance 2.4 GHz RF technology.”
