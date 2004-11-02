Electronics Production | November 02, 2004
EU clears Flex, Nortel deal
The European Commission has authorised the acquisition by Flextronics of some of Nortel’s manufacturing assets, employees and related supply chain activities as well as some assets and employees relating to hardware and software design for optical networking products (“the target business”).
The parties have also entered a four years outsourcing agreement according to which Nortel will source all of its manufacturing requirements from Flextronics. The transaction concerns the acquisition by Flextronics, of the manufacturing activities of Nortel, active in products and services that support the Internet and other public and private data, voice and multimedia communication networks using wireline and wireless technologies.
According to the EU-Commission, EMS include the whole range of services involved in the production of electronics products for OEMs from the design of the product, component selection and procurement, prototyping, product assurance, production, assembly, testing, failure analysis, logistics, distribution and after-sales services. These services are outsourced by OEMs active in the consumer electronics, telecommunications, computer, medical, and automotive industries.
According to the EU-Commission, the market for EMS sales to OEMs is fast growing, with forecast compound annual growth rates in excess of 10% in the period 2003-2007. The focus of EMS services is on the manufacturing of various types of electronic products on an outsourcing/procurement basis. OEMs are the primary customers for EMS.
According to Flextronics, the product market includes at least all EMS sales to OEMs. Different electronic products are manufactured using similar production processes (assembly of printed circuit boards). However, according to some respondents to the Commission market investigation, EMS can be broken down into specific electronic product segments, according to the final product/service in which EMS are incorporated. The relevant geographic market is at least EEA-wide, due to the increased level of sourcing by OEMs from various countries around the globe.
The Commission has found that, regardless of the market definition, the transaction does not give rise to any competition concern. While Flextronics has gained the leadership in the market for EMS to OEMs as a whole, as well as in some of the narrower segments - especially those relating to telecoms - its market shares remain relatively small (below 25% even taking the narrowest market definition). In these markets there are a number of credible competitors, such as, inter alia, Solectron, Sanmina-SCI, Foxconn and others, with significant market shares. Finally, in house capacity that some OEMs retain is an additional competitive constraint to EMS providers.
According to the EU-Commission, EMS include the whole range of services involved in the production of electronics products for OEMs from the design of the product, component selection and procurement, prototyping, product assurance, production, assembly, testing, failure analysis, logistics, distribution and after-sales services. These services are outsourced by OEMs active in the consumer electronics, telecommunications, computer, medical, and automotive industries.
According to the EU-Commission, the market for EMS sales to OEMs is fast growing, with forecast compound annual growth rates in excess of 10% in the period 2003-2007. The focus of EMS services is on the manufacturing of various types of electronic products on an outsourcing/procurement basis. OEMs are the primary customers for EMS.
According to Flextronics, the product market includes at least all EMS sales to OEMs. Different electronic products are manufactured using similar production processes (assembly of printed circuit boards). However, according to some respondents to the Commission market investigation, EMS can be broken down into specific electronic product segments, according to the final product/service in which EMS are incorporated. The relevant geographic market is at least EEA-wide, due to the increased level of sourcing by OEMs from various countries around the globe.
The Commission has found that, regardless of the market definition, the transaction does not give rise to any competition concern. While Flextronics has gained the leadership in the market for EMS to OEMs as a whole, as well as in some of the narrower segments - especially those relating to telecoms - its market shares remain relatively small (below 25% even taking the narrowest market definition). In these markets there are a number of credible competitors, such as, inter alia, Solectron, Sanmina-SCI, Foxconn and others, with significant market shares. Finally, in house capacity that some OEMs retain is an additional competitive constraint to EMS providers.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments