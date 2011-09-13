Wrekin Circuits adds to manufacturing capabilities

© Wrekin Circuits

Wrekin Circuits, which is part of the unique MAN , has spent more than GBP 470'000 on adding a further 6'000 sq ft to its manufacturing capabilities in Shropshire, purchasing a drill machine and bringing in copper fill facility and a Plane Raze device.





A string of new contracts has already been secured, including an order for LED technology that will save the rail sector GBP 140m every year.“Our industry is extremely competitive and customers are continually demanding smaller, lighter, more complicated circuit boards,” explained Andy Morris, Sales Manager at Wrekin Circuits.“It’s all about offering new solutions to the customer and the recent investment in the MASS Plane Raze device and Schmoll Combi-Machine XRC drill allows us to offer high density interconnect for the latest generation component packages.“Put simply, the new technology gives our engineers the capability to utilise solder pad positions to drill between layers on the board – thus increasing the complexity of the PCB. They then use copper filling and a mechanical process to produce a sealed and completely flat board that is eventually used in aeroplanes, satellite navigation systems, mobile phones and military equipment.”“Normally, customers would expect this service to take ten days, but thanks to our expertise we are meeting some contracts in just 72 hours. Our R&D facility also helped to perfect processing on specialist insulated metal substrates for use in high power LED applications”, he continues.l-r: Andy Morris & Dave Brown.Wrekin Circuits, which employs 38 people at its Telford base, currently supplies printed circuit boards to customers in seventeen different countries.Whilst the last twelve months have been tough with scarcity of material and fluctuating demand, the firm has been able to post consistent growth and will top GBP 2.2m sales this year.“One of the key areas of recent investment has been adding an additional third of capacity to our site, giving us a combined 18'000 sq ft. There will be some form of production in there, but the majority of that space will be used for stockholding a comprehensive range of laminates. This means we are in complete control of the manufacturing process and not waiting on shipments arriving that can take between 10 to 15 days. Ultimately this means we can turn around some jobs in just 24 hours.”Another innovation for Wrekin is its involvement in the Midlands Assembly Network (MAN), a ten-strong group of sub-contractors who work together to share best practice and importantly win new business.All members offer different manufacturing expertise and processes, ranging from aluminium die castings and plastic injection moulding to specialist wiring harnesses and advanced chemical etching.“We are able to channel our marketing budgets together to have larger floorspace at a greater number of exhibitions. In fact, Southern Manufacturing last year resulted in an order being placed by a company that has grown to become our largest customer.”-----All images