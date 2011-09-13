© Wrekin Circuits PCB | September 13, 2011
Wrekin Circuits adds to manufacturing capabilities
Wrekin Circuits, which is part of the unique MAN, has spent more than GBP 470'000 on adding a further 6'000 sq ft to its manufacturing capabilities in Shropshire, purchasing a drill machine and bringing in copper fill facility and a Plane Raze device.
A string of new contracts has already been secured, including an order for LED technology that will save the rail sector GBP 140m every year.
“Our industry is extremely competitive and customers are continually demanding smaller, lighter, more complicated circuit boards,” explained Andy Morris, Sales Manager at Wrekin Circuits.
“It’s all about offering new solutions to the customer and the recent investment in the MASS Plane Raze device and Schmoll Combi-Machine XRC drill allows us to offer high density interconnect for the latest generation component packages.
“Put simply, the new technology gives our engineers the capability to utilise solder pad positions to drill between layers on the board – thus increasing the complexity of the PCB. They then use copper filling and a mechanical process to produce a sealed and completely flat board that is eventually used in aeroplanes, satellite navigation systems, mobile phones and military equipment.”
“Normally, customers would expect this service to take ten days, but thanks to our expertise we are meeting some contracts in just 72 hours. Our R&D facility also helped to perfect processing on specialist insulated metal substrates for use in high power LED applications”, he continues.
l-r: Andy Morris & Dave Brown.
Wrekin Circuits, which employs 38 people at its Telford base, currently supplies printed circuit boards to customers in seventeen different countries.
Whilst the last twelve months have been tough with scarcity of material and fluctuating demand, the firm has been able to post consistent growth and will top GBP 2.2m sales this year.
“One of the key areas of recent investment has been adding an additional third of capacity to our site, giving us a combined 18'000 sq ft. There will be some form of production in there, but the majority of that space will be used for stockholding a comprehensive range of laminates. This means we are in complete control of the manufacturing process and not waiting on shipments arriving that can take between 10 to 15 days. Ultimately this means we can turn around some jobs in just 24 hours.”
Another innovation for Wrekin is its involvement in the Midlands Assembly Network (MAN), a ten-strong group of sub-contractors who work together to share best practice and importantly win new business.
All members offer different manufacturing expertise and processes, ranging from aluminium die castings and plastic injection moulding to specialist wiring harnesses and advanced chemical etching.
“We are able to channel our marketing budgets together to have larger floorspace at a greater number of exhibitions. In fact, Southern Manufacturing last year resulted in an order being placed by a company that has grown to become our largest customer.”
-----
Note: All images © Wrekin Circuits
“Our industry is extremely competitive and customers are continually demanding smaller, lighter, more complicated circuit boards,” explained Andy Morris, Sales Manager at Wrekin Circuits.
“It’s all about offering new solutions to the customer and the recent investment in the MASS Plane Raze device and Schmoll Combi-Machine XRC drill allows us to offer high density interconnect for the latest generation component packages.
“Put simply, the new technology gives our engineers the capability to utilise solder pad positions to drill between layers on the board – thus increasing the complexity of the PCB. They then use copper filling and a mechanical process to produce a sealed and completely flat board that is eventually used in aeroplanes, satellite navigation systems, mobile phones and military equipment.”
“Put simply, the new technology gives our engineers the capability to utilise solder pad positions to drill between layers on the board – thus increasing the complexity of the PCB": Andy Morris, Sales Manager at Wrekin Circuits.
“Normally, customers would expect this service to take ten days, but thanks to our expertise we are meeting some contracts in just 72 hours. Our R&D facility also helped to perfect processing on specialist insulated metal substrates for use in high power LED applications”, he continues.
l-r: Andy Morris & Dave Brown.
Wrekin Circuits, which employs 38 people at its Telford base, currently supplies printed circuit boards to customers in seventeen different countries.
Whilst the last twelve months have been tough with scarcity of material and fluctuating demand, the firm has been able to post consistent growth and will top GBP 2.2m sales this year.
“One of the key areas of recent investment has been adding an additional third of capacity to our site, giving us a combined 18'000 sq ft. There will be some form of production in there, but the majority of that space will be used for stockholding a comprehensive range of laminates. This means we are in complete control of the manufacturing process and not waiting on shipments arriving that can take between 10 to 15 days. Ultimately this means we can turn around some jobs in just 24 hours.”
Another innovation for Wrekin is its involvement in the Midlands Assembly Network (MAN), a ten-strong group of sub-contractors who work together to share best practice and importantly win new business.
“This has been of real benefit for us and being part of the group has certainly reaped dividends on our bottom line and in helping us overcome industry issues by solving problems together."
All members offer different manufacturing expertise and processes, ranging from aluminium die castings and plastic injection moulding to specialist wiring harnesses and advanced chemical etching.
“We are able to channel our marketing budgets together to have larger floorspace at a greater number of exhibitions. In fact, Southern Manufacturing last year resulted in an order being placed by a company that has grown to become our largest customer.”
-----
Note: All images © Wrekin Circuits
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments