Kuressaare gets production boost

The Incap facility is not in Tallinn, but Kuressaare. Incap has renewed the lease contract of its present factory site to cover also the construction of extension to premises.

Sami Mykkänen, President and CEO: "The extension is elementary to ensure the company's delivery capability and to increase the business further. We find that Estonia still is a competitive location for manufacture attracting new customers especially in Central Europe. When our customers are considering the eventual outsourcing of their manufacture to us, they are very much interested in our ability to respond to their demand."

The lessor of the real estate will build an extension of 3'400 square metres to the present building. The extension will almost double the facilities to over 7'000 square metres. Additional floor space is necessary both for new customers and for new products, and especially the final assembly requires more space.The construction work of extension starts this autumn, and the new facilities are estimated to be available in June 2012 at the latest. The construction is planned so that it does not hamper Incap's manufacturing operations.Incap's present facilities in Kuressaare were taken into use in July 2006. The premises were already in the beginning planned to allow easy extension later on.Incap employs in Estonia 203 persons at the moment. Besides the factory in Kuressaare the company also runs an office in Tallinn.