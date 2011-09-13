Electronics Production | September 13, 2011
Kuressaare gets production boost
The Incap facility is not in Tallinn, but Kuressaare. Incap has renewed the lease contract of its present factory site to cover also the construction of extension to premises.
Updated; September 13, 2011 2:02 PM
The lessor of the real estate will build an extension of 3'400 square metres to the present building. The extension will almost double the facilities to over 7'000 square metres. Additional floor space is necessary both for new customers and for new products, and especially the final assembly requires more space.
Incap employs in Estonia 203 persons at the moment. Besides the factory in Kuressaare the company also runs an office in Tallinn.
Sami Mykkänen, President and CEO: "The extension is elementary to ensure the company's delivery capability and to increase the business further. We find that Estonia still is a competitive location for manufacture attracting new customers especially in Central Europe. When our customers are considering the eventual outsourcing of their manufacture to us, they are very much interested in our ability to respond to their demand."
