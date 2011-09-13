Garreth Brown to join Ventec-Europe

Ventec Europe has appointed Gareth Brown to its Sales and customer Service team. He will join the business on 14th November 2011.

Mark Goodwin, Managing Director, commented: “I am very pleased that Gaz has decided to join us. He brings a wealth of laminate & pre preg sales and distribution knowledge which will strengthen our UK commercial team. His knowledge and enthusiasm, coupled with Ventec’s technical capability and manufacturing expertise will further enhance the service offering of Ventec UK, confirming our position, as the UK’s leading supplier of copper clad laminates and pre pregs".