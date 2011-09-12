© Elvia

Elvia acquires Cire Group

On the 8th of September 2011, the commercial court of Orleans approved the acquisition of the CIRE group by elvia PCB.

List of sites acquired:



SGCI: A secondary establishment has been created within Elvia Printed Circuit Boards SAS for the SGCI site in Bellegarde.



- The industrial activity is wholly maintained

- The address for purchase orders will remain as previously

- Only the name of the legal entity has changed.

- Company name & address : ELVIA PCB – Site SGCI Bellegarde - Zone Industrielle - 45270 Bellegarde, France.

- VAT number : FR 54 389 502 253.



SIFELMET : A secondary establishment has been created within BREE SAS for the Sifelmet site in Chalon-sur-Saone.



- The industrial activity is wholly maintained

- The address for purchase orders will remain as previously

- Only the name of the legal entity has changed (BREE)

- Company name & address : BREE – Site Sifelmet Chalon sur Saône - 18 rue Pierre COT - 71100 Chalon Sur Saone, France

- VAT number : FR 23 329 816 623.



CIRE: The commercial activity is taken over by Elvia Printed Circuit Boards SGCI site in Bellegarde.



CIREA: unchanged



PLANTIN SAS: unchanged



BREE: unchanged



CIRETEC: unchanged