Teleplan teams with S3 Group

S3 Group has entered an exclusive reseller partnership with Teleplan in North America. This agreement is the first of its kind for the recently announced StormTest Decision Line portfolio.

Teleplan will also distribute S3 Group’s technology to its customers in other parts of the world.



“We went looking for a world-class automated test system to augment our quality repair process. Since S3 Group led this field in the digital TV space, they were a natural choice for us to work with,” said Gotthard Haug, CEO of Teleplan. “Significantly, our two companies share the same philosophy: We forge a true partnership with our customers and build processes that look after devices throughout the entire lifecycle. Operators have high expectations for the care their devices receive from us, and quality testing is a key part of our strategy. We are now able to do this very effectively, thanks to S3 Group and its StormTest Decision Line.”



“Teleplan has a global reputation for delivering top-notch after-market services to the digital TV community. As our StormTest product line continues to support the delivery of reliable content delivery platforms, we determined a strategic partnership such as this one was imperative,” said Ian Harris, Director of Product Management, S3 Group. “The US market, in particular, is rolling out more complex devices in order to support a variety of interactive applications across different operator platforms, increasing the need for proven testing solutions. This exclusive agreement will enable operators to ensure quality throughout the device lifecycle.”