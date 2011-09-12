Bogart manufacturers for Intec Printing Solutions

Bogart, a Polish contract SMT assembly service provider, extended its portfolio of clients with UK-based Intec Printing Solutions.

The scope of work for this UK customer includes the complete engineering design and serial production of digital printing systems. The whole system has been developed and implemented into production at Bogart and the devices are distributed by Intec Printing Solutions under their brand to over 70 countries worldwide.



Ann Wilkes, Product Development Manager at Intec Printing Solutions adds: "the professionalism, speed and efficiency that Bogart has provided us will definitely garner added support from Intec in the future and, I believe the manufacturing experience they have gained will help them push forward into other markets. The Bogart engineering team is highly capable and can supply any customer the full range of engineering services from electronic board design to CNC cutting."



The Intec Digital Multimedia Printer (DMP) series is produced on the production line in Dobre Miasto (Poland), which is in the Special Economic Zone.



"Thanks to our custom media tray designs, an existing Intec printer can be easily expanded to handle a larger format than the internal trays of the printer can support and accommodate at a higher capacity of media. The device continuously feeds up to 25 kg of paper, banner sheets or envelopes to the printer without stopping the print cycle" says Michal Cieslak of Bogart. He also adds "Previously, most of the services provided to our customers involved assembly of electronic modules, but now, with the addition of Hi-Tech SMT and CNC equipment coupled with the trust our customer have in our abilities, it allows us to create more and more ready-made devices for globally recognised and respected brands."