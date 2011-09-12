Electronics Production | September 12, 2011
Bogart manufacturers for Intec Printing Solutions
Bogart, a Polish contract SMT assembly service provider, extended its portfolio of clients with UK-based Intec Printing Solutions.
The scope of work for this UK customer includes the complete engineering design and serial production of digital printing systems. The whole system has been developed and implemented into production at Bogart and the devices are distributed by Intec Printing Solutions under their brand to over 70 countries worldwide.
Ann Wilkes, Product Development Manager at Intec Printing Solutions adds: "the professionalism, speed and efficiency that Bogart has provided us will definitely garner added support from Intec in the future and, I believe the manufacturing experience they have gained will help them push forward into other markets. The Bogart engineering team is highly capable and can supply any customer the full range of engineering services from electronic board design to CNC cutting."
The Intec Digital Multimedia Printer (DMP) series is produced on the production line in Dobre Miasto (Poland), which is in the Special Economic Zone.
"Thanks to our custom media tray designs, an existing Intec printer can be easily expanded to handle a larger format than the internal trays of the printer can support and accommodate at a higher capacity of media. The device continuously feeds up to 25 kg of paper, banner sheets or envelopes to the printer without stopping the print cycle" says Michal Cieslak of Bogart. He also adds "Previously, most of the services provided to our customers involved assembly of electronic modules, but now, with the addition of Hi-Tech SMT and CNC equipment coupled with the trust our customer have in our abilities, it allows us to create more and more ready-made devices for globally recognised and respected brands."
Ann Wilkes, Product Development Manager at Intec Printing Solutions adds: "the professionalism, speed and efficiency that Bogart has provided us will definitely garner added support from Intec in the future and, I believe the manufacturing experience they have gained will help them push forward into other markets. The Bogart engineering team is highly capable and can supply any customer the full range of engineering services from electronic board design to CNC cutting."
The Intec Digital Multimedia Printer (DMP) series is produced on the production line in Dobre Miasto (Poland), which is in the Special Economic Zone.
"Thanks to our custom media tray designs, an existing Intec printer can be easily expanded to handle a larger format than the internal trays of the printer can support and accommodate at a higher capacity of media. The device continuously feeds up to 25 kg of paper, banner sheets or envelopes to the printer without stopping the print cycle" says Michal Cieslak of Bogart. He also adds "Previously, most of the services provided to our customers involved assembly of electronic modules, but now, with the addition of Hi-Tech SMT and CNC equipment coupled with the trust our customer have in our abilities, it allows us to create more and more ready-made devices for globally recognised and respected brands."
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments