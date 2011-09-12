IAR Systems acquires Signum

IAR Systems has acquired Signum Systems Corp., a California-based vendor of hardware and software development tools for embedded systems.

“More powerful processors and increasingly complex embedded systems are driving the need for more advanced tools for testing and debugging,” says Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. “With its high competence, excellent technical support and world-class technologies, Signum is in many ways similar to IAR Systems, and exactly the company we want to team up with. We are determined to provide the best tool chain in the world-wide embedded market. By combining our technologies and know-how, our future product roadmap will be highly attractive to our large customer base and beyond”.



Like IAR Systems, Signum has its strongest position in the fast growing ARM-based market. “The acquisition taps into our commitment to provide customers with reliable and powerful development tools for current and future ARM processors”, said Stefan Skarin. “Many of our customers are standardizing their programming projects on IAR Embedded Workbench to vastly improve efficiency and time to market for new products. Customers who standardize their tool chain not only effectively reduce their costs today—they also boost their opportunities for next generation products."