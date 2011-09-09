Electronics Production | September 09, 2011
Hunter Technology acquires Spinnaker Microwave
Hunter Technology and Spinnaker Microwave have announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement today whereby Hunter has agreed to acquire all of Spinnaker’s outstanding shares.
Spinnaker is based in Santa Clara, California and is a provider of RF and Microwave solutions including signal source components and integrated sub-assemblies used in defense, scientific and test and measurement applications.
Upon completion of the acquisition, Spinnaker will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Hunter Technology, a California based corporation and provider of electronic manufacturing services to industry leaders in the defense, aerospace, test and measurement, and medical markets. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Acquiring Spinnaker is a major step in Hunter’s endeavor to become the preeminent supplier of highly reliable engineering and manufacturing solutions. The addition of RF/Microwave engineering products and development capabilities further extends Hunter’s reach into the front-end of the product development cycle. Spinnaker’s enhanced test expertise also extends our back-end capabilities as we accelerate our maturation into high-level assemblies and systems enabling us to bring significantly more value to our Customers,” said Joseph F. O’Neil, Chairman, President and CEO of Hunter.
“We are excited about joining the Hunter team and the new business and technology opportunities that we can jointly pursue.” said Jason Seifert, Chief Executive Officer of Spinnaker Microwave. “Joining Hunter puts us in a great position to accelerate the expansion of our current product lines, while continuing to deliver the excellent levels of service and support our customers have come to expect. In addition, we are confident that Hunter's current customers will benefit from Spinnaker’s engineering experience in the RF Microwave space, the chip and wire manufacturing capabilities and high performance microwave sources."
