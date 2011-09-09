© Evertiq

Apple to kill Android while Microsoft is grabbing the purse

Android, being a successful child is surely not good at making friends in the playground. And while Apple is out to kill Samsung once and for all Microsoft goes for everyone Android.

Apples army of lawyers are on the march again. This time, the company is looking to block Samsung from the japanese market. Of course, this would mean a great deal for the power as Japan is indeed one of the more important countries in sales.



Samsung has probably out-sold Apples phones in this key market. Apple is now intent on banning the smartphones Galaxy S and S II and the Samsung Tablet Galaxy Tab 7.7.



Dailytech reports that it was however Samsung who struck first in Japan, filing a lawsuit in April for a ban on the iPhone and Ipad. The intention was not to actually ban these products but rather to make Apple withdraw its attempts to ban the Samsung products in Europe and North America. Instead, Apple counter-sued which brings us right back to today and where we are.



What comes out of this battle is yet to be seen.



Meanwhile, Microsoft has been more succesful in court than Apple and has forced key Android producer HTC to pay royalites. Now, Microsoft is going after Samsung as well, wanting perhaps as much as 15 USD per sold Android-unit.



Other vendors using the Android system must be assumed to anxiously watch as this never-ending Days of our lives sort of sopa evolves step by step.