TTi grows in connectors

TTI, Inc., has announced that its new European connector assembly facility is shortly to begin assembling Series I and Series III 38999 circular connectors from Souriau.

Souriau’s 8D 38999 Series III family, the screw-coupled version of MIL-C-38999, is targeted at extreme environments. Devices feature: a high contact density of up to 128 contacts (#22D); quick screw coupling with self-locking mechanism; and a high resistance to harsh environments.



Souriau’s 8LT product family is qualified in accordance to MIL-DTL-38999 Series I. Originally designed to meet the high performance needs of the aerospace industries & military applications, it is also now used in varied applications needing extremely reliable interconnections with high density contact arrangements in a miniature circular shell.



Comments Ros Kruger, Industry Marketing Director, Europe – Military, Aero and Space, TTI, Inc.:



“Having the European connector assembly facility means that we can offer our customers a very fast turn-around on these items. We match the quality of our manufacturing partners, such as Souriau, with a commitment to excellence at our facility outside Munich so our customers can be assured that their hi-rel applications are using the very best interconnection solution.”



She continues:



”TTI will not only be assembling the popular Aluminium Nickel and Olive Drab Cadmium plating types (F/W) but also Green Zinc Cobalt (ZC) and the new Black Zinc Nickel (Z) products to comply with the latest RoHS directives. Black Zinc Nickel types can be guaranteed to offer the same electrical and physical characteristics as the cadmium solution, particularly in terms of salt spray resistance (500 hours). Additionally, RoHS Zinc Nickel 38999 connectors can be mated with cadmium devices without generating a galvanic couple - the same is true of accessories such as adaptors.”



In the near future, TTI will also be supporting the Stainless Steel firewall (K/S) and Composite (M/J) shells from Souriau too.