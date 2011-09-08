Worries about Finnish technology-industry

The reports on the Finnish post-2009 technology industry seem alarming at the moment. According to the customs department: exports figures are down by some 7% for 2Q.

This might be an indication of the recovery-process, ongoing since 2009, is heading for a stop, writes Swedish/Finish newspaper Yle. The current government is also criticized for not giving the industry enough incentment to be able to compete with other countries.



"The government's central task is to make sure investors come our way The small-size businesses need private equity funding. Instead the capital income taxes has been raised, leading to the opposite result", said Pekka Lundmark from the Technology-industry to Yle.